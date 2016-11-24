New Music: Talented duo, INK out with 'My Oga'

Talented music duo, INK (Iyke & Kay), is back with their second single in two months.

‘My Oga’, a highlife storytelling dance song offers the second taste of the Ghanaian music duo's highly anticipated first album, ‘Thanksgiving’, to be released come 2017.

The chorus features INK's signature soaring vocals as they do a call and respond, "My Oga oooo!!! ... See my Oga!!!"

These vocals are accompanied by the six strings with a feel of African traditional rhythms and drums for most of the track, which was produced by MoStrings Records and recorded at and by KCee Studios in Accra, Ghana.

‘My Oga’ tells a love story of a poor man and his battle with the rich boss to win a woman's heart.

The group says this is a true-life story of a popular figure in Ghana.

After the group's first single ‘Nakupenda’ was successful in Europe, USA, South and eastern parts of Africa, they say "'My Oga’ is set to cut across the divides of the continent and beyond."

They describe ‘My Oga’ as a “balanced record”, more adult themed.

INK is signed to the independent Ghanaian record label, MoStrings Records.

Listen to the song below:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com