Okyeame Kwame Honoured



Kwame Nsiah Appau, known in the showbiz scene as Okyeame Kwame, last Monday has been honoured by the mayor of Cincinnati in the United States for his outstanding contributions towards the development of the Ghanaian and African music industries.

The Ghanaian hiplife artiste was honoured with international cultural ambassador status which allows him to organise events, run cultural exchange programmes, among others, in a capacity as an international cultural ambassador for Cincinnati.

A presentation ceremony organised by the Black Nurses Association of Cincinnati, in partnership with the Cincinnati Ghanaian community at the Renew Community Church, saw the city Mayor John Cranley applauding Okyeame Kwame for his unprecedented efforts at fighting hepatitis B, for which the Black Nurses Association recognises.

Looking rather humbled and overwhelmed as he was being honoured for his contribution to the fight of hepatitis B and development of the Ghanaian music industry, Okyeame Kwame was full of praise to God.

At the ceremony, the mayor John Cranley declared November 17 of each year an 'Okyeame Kwame Day' to solemnise his status as cultural ambassador for the city.

He said, “We want to make sure you always come back to Cincinnati and we have an open door for you. So we're also giving you a key to the city.”

The presentation of the key to the city to Okyeame Kwame is a symbol of trade and cultural unity between Ghana and Cincinnati of Ohio State.

The 'Key To The City' is an honour bestowed by a city upon esteemed residents and visitors.

Okyeame Kwame joins a list of other celebrities; Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Tiger Woods, Kim Kardashian and several others. Earlier this year, Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and award-winning actor, Abraham Attah, had been given the keys to Massachusetts in recognition of their respective accomplishments.