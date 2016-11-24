Daddy Lumba records another song for Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian musician, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, Daddy Lumba appear to be ready to release yet another campaign song for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo featured in a facebook video recording a song endorsing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A new video on Facebook shows the artiste and music producer, Appiah Dankwa, popularly known as Appietus in a studio previewing the song.

In the video, he is heard touting the NPP’s flagship 1-district, 1-factory policy among others policies of the party ahead of the December polls.

Daddy Lumba has in the last two elections endorse the candidature of Nana Akufo-Addo.

He has composed a number of songs for the party, most of which became very popular in the country before and even after the elections.

See the video below:



By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana