Mahama Gets FREE SEX

A-50 seconds video recording of a lady offering free sex to Ghana's President John Mahama has gone viral on social media and become the talk of town.

“Oh Mahama, I am just looking for you to fondle you and squeeze you, aaaaah. You are a real man. What do you want from me? My breasts, my buttocks, my thighs or my 'tonga'? Come and enjoy them for free and go. Even if you won't pay me, come and enjoy me and go. I, Adoley, I am asking you to come and enjoy 'tonga' for free and go”, the lady who gave her name as Adoley was captured in the video.

The dark-skinned lady had long black artificial hair, lips painted in blazing colours and long fingernails.

Though seated throughout the recording, she appeared to be heavily built and had a slightly protruded stomach which was visible even through the John Mahama-branded T-shirt she wore.

Adoley started the video by saying she was blushing over John Mahama and had been looking for him for a long while.

She then heaped amazing praises on the president, describing him as a handsome man with cute lips and also with a very firm man hood.

The Presidency is yet to respond to the video.

