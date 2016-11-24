Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 24 November 2016 11:41 CET

Whoever Called For My Death Dug His Own Grave – Amakye Dede

By Daily Guide
Amakye Dede
Amakye Dede

It's gradually becoming a pain in the neck to verify or authenticate any news item you find online simply because of the adulteration of many blogs today.

With many sites employing wicked click baits and others interested in creating hoax just for traffic, it is only right that you check the source of the content you read.

Few days ago, some blogs reported of the death of veteran Ghanaian musician Abrantie Amakye Dede.

Anyway, fast forward, Abrantie Amakye Dede has spoken to the report of his alleged death.

He spoke with Agya Kwabena on Ekwanso Dwodwo on Okay FM in Accra.

According to Amakye Dede, the reports came to him as a shock but was not really disturbed.

“I don't even know where that is even coming from… I was a bit perplexed but not really disturbed. I, however, consoled myself with the fact that they even did the same thing to our former President Agyekum Kufour so it's perhaps God's blessings. Whoever dug that grave will fall into it.”

Amakye Dede assures his fans that he is well and not even sick.

General News

What gift is valueable than what God has given to man?The gift Jesus Christ,the eternal life and riches.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img