2016 Ghana Movie Awards Will Be Tough – Oscar Provencal

Veteran Ghanaian actor and new head of the Acting Department of the Ghana Movie Awards (GMA) Academy, Oscar Provencal, has said the 2016 edition of the GMA will not only be celebrating true Ghanaian talents but will also be a very competitive one for actors who have got nominations.

Speaking at the awards' nominations release on Sunday, he said, “This year's judging criteria will very high and we expect a very tough competition.”

“We are not only looking at performance but the quality of performance, believability and delivery. We will also go into how actors dig deep into their roles. We will be looking at all those in the process,” he added.

The 2016 Ghana Movie Awards is scheduled for December 4 at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.

The award ceremony was instituted in 2010 to recognise excellence in the Ghanaian film industry. This year's event is the seventh edition and it is expected to attract the crème de la crème of Ghana's movie and entertainment industry as well as others from neighbouring African countries.

Among top names for this year's nomination list are Jose Tolbert, Eddie Watson, Alphonse Menyo, Van Vicker and Adjetey Annan who are competing in the Best Actor in leading role category. Also, Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, Rukiyat Masud, Kalsume Sinare and Ophelia Dzidzornu are competing for Best Actress in leading role category.

John Dumelo, Fred Amugi, Ian Wordi, Kwadwo Nkansah and Akrobeto also got nominated for Supporting Male Actor category, while Jackie Appiah, Akorfa Edjeani, Luckie Lawson, Yvonne Okoro and Roselyn Ngissah also got the nod for Best Supporting Actress category.

Movies like 'Like Cotton Twines', 'In April', 'Sala', 'True Lies', 'Beautiful Ruins', 'Amakye & Dede', 'Fault' and 'Na Me Nnim' have all made onto the nomination.

