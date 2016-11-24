Music: Ise Orin - 2Syde (Prod. by Freelance)

With the intention of discovering and promoting talented music acts, HITZCRIB entertainment comes out big with rising artiste, 2Syde.

Just like a coin, 2Syde who is a song writter and a performing act debuts with a fantastic song titled 'Ise Orin' [music business ], which shows his versatility and vocal dexterity. The song is produced by Freelance and mixed by Tee Piano.

2Syde is here, watch out for this amazing talent! Speaking with the CEO of HITZCRIB ENTERTAINMENT "OLATUYI DAVID ADEDAPO" aka D'WON he said "Hitcrib is here to stay and we are going to be revealing some other talented acts as time goes on.

Listen, to this wonderful inspirational song and be the judge.

