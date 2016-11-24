 Amakye Dede Curses Instigators Of His Death Rumor

Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
24 November 2016

Source: RazzOnline.Com

Following the false reports about his death that went viral on social media,Legendary highlife musician Abrantie Amakye Dede had hurled tumultuous curses on those who instigated such falsehood against him.

Speaking in a one on one passionate interview with Rossy of razzonline.com ,the legendary highlife musician indicated that its so absurd for people to just create such a falsehood against him.

Sounding extremely disdained,the multiple international award winning Amakye Dede revealed that he heard the news about his death on Saturday morning after receiving a series of calls from close associates.

“I heard the news about my death on Friday evening but i didn’t take it serious, but on Saturday morning the news started spreading like wild fire. I then started receiving so many calls from close associates outside the country; infact it has really disturbed me alot’,Amakye Dede opined

He again stressed that he believes there are people out there who are really planning his downfall but he quoted that”Who jah bless no man curse”. According to him, he quite remember when his manager died, certain media guys sat on Rainbow Radio and said distasteful things about him which weren’t true but wouldn’t want to mention their names.

The peak of the interview was when the “Dabi Dabi Abeyeyie” singer reigned curses on those who peddled such an unfortunate falsehood against him by indicating that “though i need not to fight for myself,those instigators together with their families are going to really suffer. i summon them with Psalm 109 they should read it well and asks for forgiveness

"God moves in mysterious ways, His wonders to perform, He plants His footsteps in the sea and rides upon the storm" By William Cowper
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
