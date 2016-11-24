Sir Elton John denies he will perform at Trump inauguration

Sir Elton John will not perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, a spokeswoman for the singer has said.

Anthony Scaramucci, a member of Mr Trump’s transition team, had told BBC HARDtalk that Sir Elton would perform in Washington DC in January.

“Elton John is going to be doing our concert on the mall for the inauguration,” Mr Scaramucci said.

But this was “categorically denied” by Sir Elton’s representative in London.

“There is no truth in this at all,” she told BBC News.

During the election campaign, Sir Elton had expressed support for Mr Trump’s opponent, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Performing at a fundraising event for Mrs Clinton in Los Angeles in October, he was reported to have told the crowd: “We need a humanitarian in the White House, not a barbarian.”

Mr Trump had used Sir Elton’s songs Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer – without the singer’s endorsement – at his campaign rallies.

