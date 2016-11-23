Once upon a time some 16 years ago, the youngest sizzling hit maker in the country, Tic Tac , who had emerged on the music scene traveled to Takoradi for a show.

Blown away by Tic Tac's prodigy, young Pappy Kojo approached him to interact with the banger maker for inspiration.

Little did cronies know that the young man who had no intentions of beginning a career in music around the year 2000, will become one of Ghana's favourite rappers.

The upsurge of Pappy Kojo on the music scene created an enabling environment for the two talents to clash in the studio.

This resulted in a composition of a banger dubbed "Do All", which Tic Tac featured Pappy Kojo.

The long awaited song produced by Guilty Beatz finally hits the streets like an earthquake and is expected blow the minds of music devotees.