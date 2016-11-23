'Panicky' Yvonne Nelson proud to be 31?

Actress Yvonne Nelson, who had a panic attack last year November when she was turning 30, says she is proud to be 31.

It is as if the reality has now dawn on her to accept that she cannot get any younger no matter how hard she tries.

The actress in her bid to fight the challenges that come with turning 30 flew out of the country last year to overcome her fright.

On November 12, 2016, the actress became a year older, but this time around, she shared her pride and joy on HitzFM’s Showbiz This Week with MzGee.

“Aaaarrrh it’s better. It is better than last year when I was turning 30. It was so serious, now I am used to it now,” the actress said.

The ‘#dumsormuststop’ advocate says being 31 feels normal to her.

“I am very proud I am 31. I am not even going to reduce my age that’s all, no football age. I am very very happy I am 31.”

Meanwhile, her award-winning emotional film titled ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’ (ITNC) was screened at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos Nigeria, last Thursday.

The sixth AFRIFF opened on Sunday night at a newly-commissioned world standard film house, IMAX Theatres, in Lekki Lagos.

Filmmakers, guests, media persons and dignitaries from all walks of life turned out for the festival’s opening presentation, the acclaimed Hollywood film, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, written, directed by and starring Nate Parker, a previous AFRIFF participant.