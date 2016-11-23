Nov 17 declared 'Okyeame Kwame Day' in Cincinnati, U.S

The city of Cincinnati in the U.S has instituted an annual celebration day in honour of Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame.

Mayor of the city, John Cranley has declared November 17 every year as ‘Okyeame Kwame Day’ to solemnise his status as an International Cultural Ambassador to the city.

A presentation ceremony on November 21 at the Renew Community Church saw the city Mayor applauding the artiste for his unprecedented efforts at fighting Hepatitis B which has been recognised by the Black Nurses Association.

“Now, therefore, I John Cranley Mayor of the great city of Cincinnati do hereby proclaim November 17, 2016 as your day!,” Mr Cranley said.

“And we want to make sure you always come back to Cincinnati and we have an open door for you. So we're also giving you a key to the city," he added.

The presentation of the key to the city signifies the beginning of a new day where the African is given recognition for their positive contributions to development.

It represents a freedom of expression for the thousands of Ghanaians residence in the US. It is a symbol of trade and cultural unity between Ghana and Cincinnati of Ohio State.

November 17 of the ensuing years will see a collaboration between Okyeame Kwame and various departments on culture and health agencies to inspire people through his music.

Earlier this year, Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and award-winning actor, Abraham Attah were given the keys to Massachusetts in recognition of accomplishments in their respective professions.

The "Key to the City" is an honor bestowed by a city upon esteemed residents and visitors.

Okyeame Kwame joins a list of other celebrities; Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Tiger Woods, Kim Kardashian and several others who have been given the "Key to the City".

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com