Ayeyi Peace Concert Scheduled For This Saturday

The Presbyterian Praise Ministry (PPM), under the auspices of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has scheduled a mega gospel concert to promote Peace towards Election 2016, on Saturday, November 26th, at Trinity Presby Church, Kwashieman, in Accra.

The program to start at 2.30pm prompt is dubbed “Ayeyi Peace Concert 2016” and it will bring together all the key political figures and electorates in the Ablekuma North Constituency. It will also avail the platform for the various political parties to pledge their support for Peace before, during and after the elections.

Speaking about the theme for their maiden concert; “Let the peace of God rule”, an Interim Executive Member and Chairman for the Planning Committee; Mr. Bruno Kwame Kamade underscores the need to allow the will of God to reign in this country. “…This world and everything in it was created by God, and therefore it is very crucial that we submit our will to Him, so that He will cause His everlasting peace to dwell among us”, he said.

“…The vision of the PPM is to evangelize the Gospel of Christ through music, and on Saturday, we are going to worship God, thank Him for how peaceful He has made Ghana, sing praises and dance to His glory, and ask Him to continue holding this country peacefully till He returns”, Bruno said.

Joining the PPM to preach peace on this day includes DSP Kofi Sarpong, Minister Michael Antonio, Evangelist Ernest Addo, Minister RAJ, Minister Portia Offeibea, Minister Psammie, Minister Kofi Essandoh, and the Davidites of Trinity Presby, Kwashieman.

Invited guests to grace this occasion includes Rev. Felix Akresu; Director of Missions and Evangelism of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Kwaku Bio-Kyeame; Director of CLAN, PCG, Hon. Sally Amaki Attopee; NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma North Constituency; Hon. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie; NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma North Constituency; Hon. Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey; NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency.

Ayeyi Peace Concert 2016 is open to the general public, free to attend, and you are specially invited. For further information, kindly call 0244779239, 0244779376, 0266015447, or 0244101740.

Come join us to preach peace while praising God.