Meekhan - Over Me ft. Chris Dapon

Afrobeat artist, Meekhan after serving of us with great hit singles including ‘Hey Girl’ which featured Yemi Rush, he’s out again with a new bang tagged ‘Over Me’ featuring Chris Dapon.

A song which overly talks about how crazily he is in for a girl and mad over her, hence doing whatever to put her in that comfort zone. In addition to this piece is the official visuals that further tells the story.

A nice choreographed video with all beautiful and luxurious scenery and pictures to make it pleasing for the eye sight.

Enjoy, be sociable and share.

