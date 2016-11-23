DSTV Weekly Highlights

This week on DStv, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart return for another crime comedy filled with drugs, wedding bells and ridiculous antics in Ride Along 2. All hell breaks loose when the two travel to Miami for a drug bust. Airs on M-Net, Sunday 27 November at 7:05pm.

Then on BET, gain exclusive access to the glittering awards ceremony celebrating the best in black music. The awards head back to Vegas this November for an electrifying weekend of gospel, R&B and hip-hop. Some of the award categories you can look forward to include Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance.

Last year, none other than soul sister Erykah Badu hosted the show, and the performers included Brandy and 90s group Boys II Men – remember them? Lady of Soul winner Jill Scott brought the house down and R. Kelly closed the festivities with a “Backyard Party”. Airs on Wednesday 30 November at 8pm.

For more exciting shows this week, see highlights below:

M-Net

Chicago Fire (S5): From Emmy-winning producer Dick Wolf (Law & Order) this high-octane drama follows the personal and professional lives of a group of dedicated firefighters in Chicago. Airs from Tuesday 22 November at 6:30pm

Chicago PD (S4): Chicago’s elite group of officers and detectives put the pin on crime, in this acclaimed drama, another fast-paced addition to the series, from Emmy-winning creator Dick Wolf (Law & Order). New season premieres on Tuesday 22 November at 7:30pm

Chicago Med (S2): Emmy-winner Dick Wolf (Law & Order) created this medical spin-off drama that follows the day-to-day chaos of the city’s trauma centre, and the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it together. New season premieres on Tuesday 22 November at 8:30pm

Secrets & Lies (S2): Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis stars as an unrelenting detective in this compelling murder-mystery. When a successful lawyer tragically falls to her death, all evidence points to murder. Premieres on Monday 28 November at 6:30pm.

M-Net Edge

Murder in the First (S3): Taye Diggs and Kathleen Robertson star as two homicide detectives in the compelling police drama. An all-star quarterback is murdered in the middle of a crowded club, in the season premiere. Tune in on Wednesday 23 November at 9pm.

E! Entertainment

Live from the Red Carpet: The 2016 American Music Awards: Join E! Live on the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards this November. The annual event celebrates America’s top artists, from pop and rock to rap, hip-hop and soul. We’ll bring you exclusive interviews with your favourite stars and nominees, and the best possible coverage of who’s wearing what as the stars walk the glamorous red carpet. Following the awards, the Fashion Police team will be on hand to enforce the fashion law on this year’s outfits. Live from the Red Carpet airs on Sunday 20 November at midnight. Fashion Police on Wednesday 23 November at 8pm.

TLC Entertainment

Iyanla Fix My Life - Fix My Fatherless Family: Iyanla travels to New Jersey to work with three sons and their absentee father. The brothers claim that their absentee father hid a secret for nearly 40 years. Thirty-three-year-old Isaam says he has spent years living in pain as a result of his distant relationship with his father, John. In the last two years, Isaam says, he hasn’t seen his father, who lives only 15 minutes away. Watch as Isaam opens up to Iyanla about old wounds on the very porch where he used to sit as a child and wait for a father who often never showed up. Sunday, 27 November at 7pm.

IDx

Las Vegas Law: In a city where nearly everything is a gamble, the Clark County District Attorney's Office is as close to a sure thing as it gets. Led by district attorney Steven Wolfson, his diverse and dedicated team of prosecutors pursue justice for the millions of people who live and visit Sin City. Shot in real time, with unprecedented access and unfiltered emotions, ‘Las Vegas Law’ features high-profile murder, celebrities gone wild, human trafficking, violent gangs, heart-breaking child endangerment cases and elaborate fraud schemes. Despite what you’ve heard, the message is clear - what happens in Vegas, ends up in their courtrooms. From Tuesday 22 November at 8pm

Discovery Channel

Mega Hunt: Killer Whales of the Cape: An epic mega-hunt has been discovered in the waters of False Bay, South Africa, with six deadly and intelligent killer whales hunting 5,000 common dolphins. It’s an extraordinary annual spectacle with thousands of animals making the ocean boil with white water as they race across the bay. Following them is a team of experts determined to keep up, and for the first time, film this major event. To find out, they employ the very latest in camera technology, from high-speed cameras to aerial drones. From Wednesday 30 November at 7pm

Discovery Family

The Incredible Food Race: It's the ultimate gastronomic contest where cooking really is a family affair in this tasty series. Two different families battle it out in a super-charged race full of fun food challenges and a main event: the family vs family cook-off in an ultimate outdoor stadium. One ticking clock, two eager families, and a kid-approved meal prepared in front of a live and hungry audience. The winning family takes all - groceries for an entire year! From Tuesday 29 November at 8pm

Disney Junior

Doc Mcstuffins Special: November sees Doc McStuffins face her biggest challenge yet. Doc McStuffins has proved that she can run her own clinic, but can she run a hospital? After impressing the toy world with her doctor skills she's taken to McStuffinsville Toy Hospital where broken toys from all over the world come to be fixed... but can she convince all the broken toys they can be loved again? Catch the new special on Friday 25 November at 9:30am

BBC Brit

Beijing Billionaires : Meet the Chinese elite obsessed with Britain. This documentary follows members of China's superrich elite who have either made their home in Britain, or spend a lot of time there. Enthusiastic Anglophiles are now looking to put down roots and are spending huge sums of money to actively buy into British high society, investing in both established traditions and acquiring the latest styles. Witness a billionaire shop for a multi-million pound horse and learn that Selby Abbey in Yorkshire has become a Chinese tourist and wedding destination, after hosting the recent nuptials of Asian pop heartthrob Jay Chou. Tune in Thursday 24 November at 7pm

Daft Punk Unchained: Daft Punk Unchained is the first film about the pop culture phenomenon that is Daft Punk, the duo with 12 million albums sold worldwide and seven Grammy Awards. Throughout their career Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de HomemChristo have always resisted compromise and the established codes of show business. In the era of globalisation and social networks, they rarely speak in public and neither do they show their faces on TV. This documentary explores this unprecedented cultural revolution revealing a duo of artists on a permanent quest for creativity, independence and freedom. Tune in Friday 25 November at 7pm

Travel Man (Series 2): Travel Man offers a unique guide to the ultimate 48-hour stay in one of the world’s greatest cities. Acclaimed actor and director Richard Ayoade and a celebrity guest visit a different destination each episode, with the aim of having a holiday with all the boring bits taken out. Packed with useful information for the discerning world traveller, Travel Man also sees the fun and good humour in enjoying all that these beautiful destinations have to offer. Tune in Monday 28 November at 8pm