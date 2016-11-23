Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 23 November 2016 12:41 CET

Ghana’s Most Beautiful Wins Best TV Reality Show For 2016

By Daily Guide
GMB 2016 finalists. INSET: The award
GMB 2016 finalists. INSET: The award

Ghana's most sought-after television reality show, Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), has been adjudged the Best TV Reality Show for the year 2016.

An initiative of TV3 Network Limited, GMB beat stiff competition from the numerous reality shows in the country to win the award due to the fact that it has within the last 10 years moved from a reality show to become a brand.

The award was received from Premier Brands, an independent organisation at this year's Excellence Awards ceremony held in Accra.

The organisers seek to inspire wealth creation in Africa through the growth of successful Brands. Premier Brands collates results through months of intense research.

Marketing Director for TV3 Network, Efo Kwame Dzakpasu, who received the award on behalf of TV3, said the station has worked tirelessly to ensure the growth of the GMB brand.

He said the brand encompasses every aspect of the Ghanaian culture; something he mentioned has won the appreciation of other countries that seek to televise the show on their various networks.

General News

Always give thanks and praise the lors
By: Lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img