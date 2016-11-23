Ohemaa Mercy Unhappy With Event Organisers

Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has vowed to take legal action against event organisers who use her songs or images to advertise for events without her management’s consent.

The gospel musician disclosed that many event organisers have been using her images and songs to promote their events without contacting her management team for approval or otherwise.

Speaking on Adom Entertainment Hall hosted by Mike 2 on Adom FM, Ohemaa Mercy said this unethical attitude of event organisers could ultimately affect her brand, adding, “In fact, I am not going to take it kindly when any event organiser uses my images to promote his business without my knowledge.”

She hinted that due to the low sale of CDs, most Ghanaian musicians now survive on the live shows, adding, “It is high time such unscrupulous persons are brought to book.”

“When a gospel musician starts taking action against these people, Ghanaians will start speaking against them, that gospel musicians should not go that way, yet they are using me to gain business,” she expressed.

She, therefore, called on her colleague musicians to support her cause to fight against the unapproved use of songs and images to hype events, pointing out that some secular musicians have started taking legal action against event organisers who use their songs and images to advertise their events without their approval.

Ohemaa Mercy who is well-recognised locally released her first album titled 'Adamfo Papa' in the latter part of November 2004. The album which enjoyed massive airplay after its release brought her into the limelight.

The gospel musician had seven nominations for the 2006 Ghana Music Awards, but did not win any of the awards. She later won the Discovery of The Year for the Gospel Music Awards the same year.

In 2007, the gospel minister released her second album titled 'Edin Jesus' which she sold over 875,000 copies within six months.

In 2010, Ohemaa released her third album, 'Wobeye Kese' which again was the highest selling album and topped all the major chart shows in the country. Four months after its release, this album again won her four nominations at the 2014 Ghana Music Awards.

She won the Gospel Artiste of The Year and in Canada the same year won Gospel Artiste of the Year-Canada.

She was nominated the Best Female Artiste West Africa the same year for the Africa Gospel Music Awards in London.

Ohemaa Mercy has performed on major platforms with electrifying performances that have earned her a huge fun base, not only for the love of her music but also for her stage performances.

Ohemaa has shared the stage with renowned international artistes such as Don Moen, Darwin Hobbs, Juanita Bynum, Kirk Franklin, Fred Hammond, among others.