Music: FishBone Corleone – Bigup (Prod By Appietus)

Ghana's budding Dancehall artiste FishBone Corleone and Ghana’s Prolific beat maker Appietus with a new banger titled ‘Big Up’ .

Giving shouts from the North, South, East and West of Ghana. From the inspiration of loved once and fans all over the country. FishBone Corleone officially lunches ‘Big Up’ to appreciate the support and love to all music lovers and all who believes in upliftment and motivating the youth in their music career.

‘Big Up’ is to strengthen and to give the youth and all Ghanaian’s the hope n faith that we will succeed out of what seems destined to be certain failure through perseverance and we should all have a positive vision which that vision will pull us. ‘Big Up’ also means never give up for a winner is just a loser who tried one more time.

Join us to give Shout out to our beloved Country Ghana , Enjoy full mp3 version of FishBone Corleone ‘Big up’ Produced by Appietus Below .