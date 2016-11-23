AY breaks own Guinness World record with 'A Trip to Jamaica'

‘ A Trip to Jamaica’, a movie by popular stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called AY, has beaten the box office revenues of all the big budget Hollywood and Nollywood titles released in 2016 here in Nigeria.

Just last week, AY told the media that he remains confident the financial situation of the Nigerian economy will have little or no effect on his 2016 movie ‘A Trip To Jamaica’

AY had every reason to stay positive as the movie which premiered on September 30, 2016, has grossed over 137million Naira (about $435,000) and counting to smash the Guinness world record of “30 Days in Atlanta”, a previous movie produced by him.

AY excitedly broke the news of his new record, on Monday, via his social media page saying: “Comedian Ay Breaks His Own ‘30 Days In Atlanta’ Guinness World Record With ‘A Trip To Jamaica’.

“The movie has beaten the box office revenues of all the big budget Hollywood titles released in 2016 here in Nigeria. These include; Batman Vs. Superman, Captain America, Suicide Squad, London Has Fallen, Gods Of Egypt, Transporter, Doctor Strange, Tarzan, Magnificent 7 And Central Intelligence.

“Thank you all for going to the cinemas to see Nollywood movies.”

A Trip to Jamaica” stars Hollywood acts Roberts and Dan Davies, Jamaica acts Paul Campbell and Rebecca Silvera, Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh and Nigerian actors that include AY Makun, Funke Akindele, Nse Ikpe Etim, Patoranking, Cynthia Morgan and Ras Kimono.

Shot in Nigeria, America and Jamaica, the film focuses on Akpos (AY) and his fiancée Bola (Funke Akindele), who travel across the Atlantic to visit family, they unexpectedly end up on an adventure they could never imagine.