Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Music News | 22 November 2016 17:32 CET

Mr 2kay Set To Storm Ghana On Media Tour

By Purple Drums

In a bid connect with his ever growing fanbase, Grafton records music star, Mr 2kay is set to embark on a 4day media and appearance tour of Ghana.

Organized by Blaccc Ent, the tour is scheduled to begin on the 30th of November and will see the singer host a meet and greet session with his Ghanaian fans as well as visit top radio and TV stations across Ghana.

Asides his fans meet and greet session, Mr 2kay is also billed to make guest appearances at A-list clubs including Club Onyx and Ghanaian star(DBLACK) owned club at Cantonment , Accra, Club Plot 7 and finally round off his tour with a major gig at an award ceremony.

This will be Mr 2kay's first time in Ghana and he is extremely excited to meet his growing Ghanaian fan base.

CONNECT WITH MR 2KAY
Twitter - www.twitter.com/mr_2kay
Instagram - www.instagram.com/mr.2kay
Facebook - www.facebook.com/iam2kay

Music News

identifying a problem is easier than creating an opportunity....... have your say
By: kofi beng
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img