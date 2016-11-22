Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Music News | 22 November 2016 17:32 CET

 Joe Mettle Ends North American Tour With The “Glory Cloud Experience” Concert

By Aba Micah

Gospel singer Joe Mettle has concluded his ministrations in Canada with the Glory Cloud Experience Concert, held at the Ghanaian Presbyterian Church in North York, Ontario. The event which was hosted by the True Worshippers group was sold out and saw people from all walks of life in attendance.

As part of his tour, Joe Mettle ministered at some venues including, the Miracle Arena for All Nations in Toronto, The Transforming Life Centre in Ottawa and the University of Northern British Columbia at Prince George.

The singer has since returned to Ghana to prepare for his annual end of year outreach program dubbed, My Love Gift. This year’s event will be held on the 18th December at the Mantse Agbona Park in Jamestown. This will be preceded by a three-day outreach program in some Ga communities.

We don't kill a Tiger and thereafter throw the spear away when it's full of blood. What about the rest of the Tigers
