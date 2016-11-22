Australian Government Crowns Emmanuella Princess Of Comedy – Photos

Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Nollywood Media | 22 November 2016 15:13 CET

By Dan Kwasi Prince

Nigerian Comedienne Little Emmanuella is unstoppable.She has been crowned the Princess of Comedy by the Australian Government while Uncle Mark Angel was Honoured with a leadership Award.

Emmanuel becomes the youngest recipients of the Afro -Australia Music & Movie Awards (AAMMA).The youngster was given to her in Sydney, Australia. She won 2 awards – Best new comedienne & Princess of Comedy.

The AAMMA AWARDS was established by Scrim Entertainment (owned by Daniel Okoduwa) to celebrate artists of African origin irrespective of borders or national identities.

Other recipients in the past includes Hollywood icon Vivica A Fox, Ramsey Nouah , Anne Kansiime , Desmond Elliot, Pascal Atuma , TUFACE Idibia , John Dumelo , Mercy Johnson , Monalisa Chinda, Awilo Longomba , Emerson Bockarie, Jimmy B, Ejike Asiegbu and many others . The organisers described the talent of Emmanuella as simply phenomenal

Mark Angel Comedy Won Best Subsaharan Channel In The Just Conclude Youtube Awards.

Source: Dan Kwasi Prince // www.dailyviewgh.com / Ghana

Writer’s email [email protected]

