Reports reaching BEATWAVES indicate that highlife legend Amakye Dede, popularly known as Abrantie, has been angered by false reports about his death circulating in the social media.

Social media was yesterday morning hit with rumours that the popular musician had died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after he was rushed there at about 4:00am in a critical condition.

Sources close to Amakye Dede told BEATWAVES that the musician is not happy about the negative rumours and reports about him and wondered why people would wish him dead.

Unhappy Amakye Dede, the source added, will not publicly comment on the false reports because he is alive, strong and currently working on his ongoing projects.

The management of the highlife legend, on the other hand, has also rubbished the death rumours.

The management described the situation as unfortunate, and advised those peddling such falsehood to put a stop to it.

A member of the management in an interview with BEATWAVES shortly after the news broke out said, “It's unfortunate people peddle falsehood about Amakye Dede. It is not true that he is dead. Amakye Dede is alive.”

In an interview with Amakye Dede yesterday, he told BEATWAVES he was sad that some faceless group of people who wish him dead were using social media to promote their hidden agenda.

“I'm not dead, I am alive and strong,” he added.

He, however, called on the public to disregard the rumours being peddled by those faceless individuals.

By George Clifford Owusu