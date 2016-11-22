Andy Dosty Accuses Colleagues Of Sabotaging His Music

Ace DJ and radio presenter Andrew Akwasi Amoh, known in the showbiz scene as Andy Dosty, has accused his colleagues of sabotaging his music career by not playing his songs on radio.

Andy Dosty has produced songs like 'Bosoe' featuring Okyeame Kwame, 'In The Club', 'Wiper', 'Nea Akosie', 'Desire' featuring Trigmatic and a host of others.

According to him, his songs have not enjoyed airplay like songs of other artistes because his colleagues in the radio industry have refused to play or promote his songs on their various networks.

Andy Dosty who is out with a new single titled 'Never Give Up' told DJ Premier on Accra FM last Saturday that he has produced a number of good songs, but his colleagues have refused to give him the support he needs.

When asked whether he considered himself a successful musician, Andy Dosty said, “I'm successful in my career [disc jockeying], but not in music because my fellow presenters and DJs do not give me the assistance I need.”

He, however, debunked assertions that his songs were not enjoying airplay because he did not pay payola.

“Must it always be about payola? It is not about payola. Some people have used cars as payment for payola, others use mobile phones, others pay huge sums of money, but their songs were still not played regardless of how nice the songs were,” he stated.

In his opinion, most radio presenters have no ear for good music.