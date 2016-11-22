Four Artistes Join Stonebwoy, E.L for Ghana Music Week-UK

Four Ghanaian artistes have also been invited to perform at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Week (GMW)-UK which will take place at Indigo at the 02 Arena, in London on Friday, December 30, 2016, the organisers of yesterday announced.

The four artistes, according to the organisers, will perform alongside BET awards winner, Stonebwoy, and VGMA Artiste of The Year, E.L, who are the headline artistes for the event.

The Communications Officer of the Ghana Music Week-UK, Angela, disclosed that the four artistes to rock the stage alongside Stonebwoy and E.L include Kaakie, Kwabena Kwabena, Gasmilla and Jupita.

She added that a promising new R&B talent, Skinny Legend, and his Dance Screw, UK-based Kwamz & Flava and Mista Silva, will also perform on the night.

GMW-UK has been heavily endorsed by top Ghanaian personalities in the UK, including H.E. Ambassador Victor Emmanuel Smith. It is being organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana, Fantasy Entertainment and Showbiz Africa, in collaboration with the Ghana High Commission, UK, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Base Group, Alordia Promotions and Akwaaba UK.

The event which is being organised by Fantasy Entertainment, in partnership with Showbiz Africa and the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), seeks to create the biggest platform in the UK to market Ghanaian music and tourism industries to the world.

Ghana Music Week-UK is sponsored by Unibank (Efe Ne Fie), JL Properties Ghana, Unity Link and British Airlines with support services from Precious Classic Limited. Tickets start at £15from www.axs.com and www.shoobs.com .

By George Clifford Owusu