The leader of the Bhim Nation, Stonebwoy, has done an awesome cover of Tekno's Pana.

The cover, which is titled Kokonsa, is a love song that Stonebwoy uses to express his love for his lover.

He tells her this by telling her not to pay any attention to all those who are saying the wrong things about her because he knows that “she has nothing to hide.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana