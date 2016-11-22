Stop Tribal Politics- Actor Prince David Osei



Popular Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has condemned President John Mahama over an alleged 'tribal' statement the president made about 'northerners' who are calling for change in government.

According to a Saturday Starrfmonline report, President John Mahama has said he feels sad for northerners who are calling for a change of government in the forthcoming Ghana December polls.

This is because he said the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no regard for northerners.

“Sometimes I feel sad when I see some of our northern brothers running around and also doing this (the change sign), they will use you and dump you,” President Mahama said at a rally in Lawra in the Upper West Region where he was campaigning ahead of the December 7 polls.

He continued that the party’s disregard for northerners was exposed when the late Vice President Aliu Mahama had to contest 16 other people in an effort to succeed his boss former President John Kufuor in the 2007 presidential primaries of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.

The president further stressed that the NPP will never allow its running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to lead them as a flagbearer because he is from the north.

“I want to live to see the day; you let anything happen today and let our brother Bawumia say he is standing for president in NPP. They will never give it to him, I can assure you,” John Mahama stated.

But the Ghanaian actor who has featured in international movies was not happy with the president's statement and took to social media to condemn the statement.

“What kind of desperate tribalistic power drunk president is this??? If the people want change let them use their *THUMB* to decide. Why divide and bring unnecessary feud among Ghanaians??? The will of God will prevail…Man is just dust hope you remember that there was someone there before you came to power …so you will also go 1day no matter how hard you try… ONE GHANA ONE NATION elections shouldn’t divide us… I totally condemn what the president said,” he said in an Instagram post.

David has so far not shown which of the political divides he represents and maintained the body language of someone who does not want to align to any political party.

He is one of the A-list Ghanaian actors are not following friends like John Dumelo, James Gardiner, Agya Koo, among others, who are openly campaigning for political parties ahead of the general elections o December 7.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )