Music Video - Bisa Kdei Ft Patoranking - Life

We bring to you the official music video for Life, a song performed by Ghana's high life artiste, Bisa Kdei and Nigeria's VP label act Patoranking.

The audio for the song was released days ago, and because of its deep message from both artiste and groove added to it byMasta Garzy, Life is gradually becoming the latest party starter song and the video here will just give you another million reasons to fall for the song.

The video was directed by Xbillz Ebenezer.

Watch below...

