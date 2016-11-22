Meet Okyeame Ayensu Badwimba of Radio Gold 90.5

One of the most significant attributes of a radio presenter is knowing how to disc jockey (DJ) and present at the same time because music is extremely vital in radio presentation.

In Ghana, there are numerous delectable radio presenters who are only good at interviewing but have personal DJs who play their songs for them.

But that is not the case of one of the most respected radio figures of our time; Okyeame Ayensu Badwimba of Accra based Radio Gold. Like Kwesi Aboagye of Peace Fm/Neat Fm,Andy Dosty of Joy Fm,Dr Who of Hot Fm ,Dr Cann of Happy Fm,and Fiifi Banson of Kasapa Fm who can DJ and present at the same time, Okyeame Ayensu Badwimba is a radio presenter who also fully qualifies as a DJ.

Born in real life as Alex Ayensu Baah to the late Mr Kobina Baah and Mrs Agnes Baah,Okyeame Ayensu Badwimba was brought up in a discipline home and received training that has greatly impacted his career .

The award winning radio presenter who is married with two kids hails from the Central region but started his education at the saint Johns secondary school in Takoradi in the western region.

He started his career in radio in 1995 at Vibe fm which was then the prestigious radio station in Accra(Adabraka) right after his professional course in marketing then the institute of management studies.

Presently on Radio Gold 90.5,Okyeame is the host of the mid-morning show called ‘Home Touch “, a cosmopolitan show that runs from 11am to 1pm Monday to Friday.He emerged the best mid-morning show host at the just ended RTP awards.

His passion for presenting the “Home Touch” show is overwhelming.He combines his stupendous choice of songs with an exhilarating dancing skills to almost all the songs on his play list .It is really refreshing to watch the award winning Alex Ayensu Baah aka Okyeame Ayensu Badwimba present his ‘Home Touch”.

razzonline.com brings you excerpts of how he presents his show in the exclusive video below