Video: Shuga Litical - Shangolo ft. Yaa Pono

This song is cool and honestly my first time seeing a 2CP directed video. Not a bad effort by the guy. For someone known for photography to jump into videography, it’s not a bad job.

So back to the song. When I saw Shuga Litical featuring Yaa Pono, my mind spun to Pono’s right hand man, but no, this is another Shuga. He has brought us as banger for the clubs and it features one of the best to get in the game.

Arguably the best lyricist out of Tema, Pono delivered a sweet verse to make ‘Shongolo’ light up the more.

Watch and share ‘Shongolo’ by Shuga Litical featuring Yaa Pono.



