Kanye West ‘hospitalised following disturbance call’

US rapper Kanye West has been hospitalised following an emergency services call, media reports say.

A police spokesperson told the BBC they had received a “disturbance call” on Monday afternoon, but did not name the singer.

The disturbance was later deemed a medical incident, he said, and the fire department responded.

A spokesman for the LA Fire Department said an unnamed man had been taken to hospital for “further assessment”.

“At 13:20 pacific time, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an unspecified medical aid request,” a spokesperson for the service said.

“An adult male described as medically stable was taken to an area hospital for further assessment.”

West’s current tour had been cancelled following an outburst at the weekend

Further details of the incident varied in conflicting reports from multiple news sources.

NBC News said officers had been responding to a “medical welfare call” and the decision to hospitalise West was for his own health and safety, citing “multiple authorities familiar with the case”.

Gossip website TMZ said that West was taken to hospital for “psychiatric evaluation” and had been seeking treatment for “severe sleep deprivation”.

The Los Angeles Times reported that there had been a 911 call from the address, citing a fire department source.

Neither West nor his representatives have made an official statement about the incident.

His wife, Kim Kardashian, was expected to appear at a New York City social event on Monday – her first public appearance since she was robbed in Paris in October – but she did not attend.

West had cancelled all remaining dates on his current tour after abandoning a Sacramento performance at the weekend .

He had performed just three songs on Saturday night, before embarking on an unscripted rant, criticising Facebook, Jay Z and Hillary Clinton.

He criticised Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for failing to give him $53m (£42.5m) to get out of debt and said he was hurt that Jay Z failed to visit his family after last month’s robbery.

West then appeared to suggest that Jay Z employed hit men, saying: “Jay Z, I know you got killers, please don’t send them at my head.”

“Get ready to have a field day, press, because the show’s over,” he said, as he dropped his microphone and walked out.

His promoter, Live Nation, has announced refunds for all tickets from the show.

No reason has been given for the cancellation of the remaining dates.

