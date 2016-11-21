Zylofon Media Takes Over Ghana Movie Awards 

New Entertainment Company Zylofon Media has taken over the sponsorship of Ghana's biggest movie award platform - The Ghana Movie Awards.

Ghana Movie awards has since its inception in 2010 had several companies and well respected brands sponsoring the event over the years and this year, emerging Ghanaian Entertainment company Zylofon Media has taken up the mantle as lead sponsor of the prestigious award ceremony.

According to management of Zylofon Media, the company is very new and this is one of the first major sponsorship deal they have made so far.

Explaining why Zylofon Media decided to sponsor this year's awards Mr. Enoch Atakorah Head of Production said "Zylofon Media is a full fletch Entertainment Company and a Record Label and our aim is to raise the standards and quality of our industry, we believe in promoting and celebrating our Ghanaian culture and we know one of the strongest medium to do this is through our movies. Ghana Movie Awards has so far proven to be a very respected platform and they have done a great job over the years awarding our movie stars, Producers, Directors and all stakeholders in the industry, so we have decided to support the brand and help grow it to make it even better and we are absolutely proud to be associated with the award as the lead sponsor of the event".

Aside the juicy financial details of the sponsorship, which they refused to disclose, Zylofon Media also is expected to be part of pre-production, general organization of the event and final event on the awards night for this year. Zylofon Media is also expected to organize this year's nominees jam in partnership with the organizers and the company is also expected to announce special prizes for all award winners on the night aside the plaques they would receive on stage.

ZYLOFON MEDIA COMPANY LIMITED is a limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company’s Act of 1963 (ACT 179).The company is a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers. The company is committed to professionally produce impeccable creative arts works that would be domestically edible and to transcends borders, as we firmly believe that, quality edible art works can be produced without lowering societal moral standards in a quest for commercial appeal.

Zylofon Media plans to produce indigenous artists and art works that would fit universal standards. These would cover a broad spectrum of the Creative Arts industry, in music; it would span from Hi & Hip life, Jazz, Contemporary Christian music, dancehall, Reggae, Rock and so on, whereas the movie productions would mirror every aspect of global socio-cultural, economic and political phases, worthy of their lenses to be subject to the company's editorial policy in a bid to inform, educate and entertain. The company already has established ties with various artists in the industry, and plans to search for new artists to market and produce.

Zylofon Media seek to capitalize on the growing entertainment market across the world through the production and promotion of global high quality entertainment.

Ghana Movie Awards 2016 is scheduled to take place on Sunday December 4 at Kempiski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra and Zylofon effect will definitely be felt the awards night.