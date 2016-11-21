Meet The Man Behind “The Mightier Sword Series” Mr. Ofosu Faakye
You've probably never heard of Mr. Michael Ofosu Faakye, but there's a good chance you can’t hate him.
Mr. Faakye is an organizational development consultant, media expert, management consultant and a teacher. His training has predominantly been in learning environments.
Mr. Faakye is a seasoned speaker with vast experiences. Currently, He is the Registrar of GH Media School, a tertiary institution that train media professionals. He lectures media law and public relations & Advertising at GH Media School
Mr. Faakye is a life coach, mentor and a motivational speaker. He is also an astute writer
He is the Author of “Mightier Sword Series” (On Social Media).
About “The Mightier Sword Series”
The Mightier Sword Series is a series born out of inspiration, experience and observation. Its presents sharp bullets of experiential knowledge, useful wisdom for meeting life’s demands.
The Mightier Sword Series explores themes as:
- Freedom/ Liberty
- Mind dynamics
- Essentials for knowledge
- Value system
- Philosophical rhetoric
- Religion
- Spirituality
- Transcendentalism
The object is to engage the entire faculty of man to function optimally
- Aspiring to Inspire
- Impressions for Expressions
The Mightier Sword Series will be published to the people or readers every 2days on www.nanakesse24.com and other online media platforms.
