General News | 21 November 2016 15:44 CET

Meet The Man Behind “The Mightier Sword Series” Mr. Ofosu Faakye

By Nana Kesse

You've probably never heard of Mr. Michael Ofosu Faakye, but there's a good chance you can’t hate him.

Mr. Faakye is an organizational development consultant, media expert, management consultant and a teacher. His training has predominantly been in learning environments.

Mr. Faakye is a seasoned speaker with vast experiences. Currently, He is the Registrar of GH Media School, a tertiary institution that train media professionals. He lectures media law and public relations & Advertising at GH Media School

Mr. Faakye is a life coach, mentor and a motivational speaker. He is also an astute writer

He is the Author of “Mightier Sword Series” (On Social Media).

About “The Mightier Sword Series”

The Mightier Sword Series is a series born out of inspiration, experience and observation. Its presents sharp bullets of experiential knowledge, useful wisdom for meeting life’s demands.

The Mightier Sword Series explores themes as:

  • Freedom/ Liberty
  • Mind dynamics
  • Essentials for knowledge
  • Value system
  • Philosophical rhetoric
  • Religion
  • Spirituality
  • Transcendentalism

The object is to engage the entire faculty of man to function optimally

  • Aspiring to Inspire
  • Impressions for Expressions

The Mightier Sword Series will be published to the people or readers every 2days on www.nanakesse24.com and other online media platforms.

Interact with him on:
Email: [email protected]
Call/Whatsup: 0554056689
Facebook: Micheal Faakye

THE OWNER OF THE SOMETHING IS THE CHOPPER,BUT NOT THE HUNGARY MAN
By: THOMAS (B.B) PARIS-F
