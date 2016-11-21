Meet The Man Behind “The Mightier Sword Series” Mr. Ofosu Faakye

You've probably never heard of Mr. Michael Ofosu Faakye, but there's a good chance you can’t hate him.

Mr. Faakye is an organizational development consultant, media expert, management consultant and a teacher. His training has predominantly been in learning environments.

Mr. Faakye is a seasoned speaker with vast experiences. Currently, He is the Registrar of GH Media School, a tertiary institution that train media professionals. He lectures media law and public relations & Advertising at GH Media School

Mr. Faakye is a life coach, mentor and a motivational speaker. He is also an astute writer

He is the Author of “Mightier Sword Series” (On Social Media).

About “The Mightier Sword Series”

The Mightier Sword Series is a series born out of inspiration, experience and observation. Its presents sharp bullets of experiential knowledge, useful wisdom for meeting life’s demands.

The Mightier Sword Series explores themes as:

Freedom/ Liberty

Mind dynamics

Essentials for knowledge

Value system

Philosophical rhetoric

Religion

Spirituality

Transcendentalism

The object is to engage the entire faculty of man to function optimally

Aspiring to Inspire

Impressions for Expressions

The Mightier Sword Series will be published to the people or readers every 2days on www.nanakesse24.com and other online media platforms.