Photo News | 21 November 2016 15:44 CET

Photos: Actress Marian Addo Goes Hot At Lake Bosumtwi

By Nana Kesse

Do you remember when Marian Addo made wave with her role in Socrates Safo’s ‘Hot Fork’ movie?

The Ghanaian actress, Marian Addo had no trouble showing off her fit and fabulous figure to the public, that the life can be a beautiful thing in some hot and sexy photos.

The pretty actress shows off her amazing body, which she was feeling sexier than ever. She shot these pictures having fun at Lake Bosumtwi this weekend with her friends after her colleague actor’s private wedding in Kumasi.

Marian is an actress who used to show off her sexy side in most of the movies she starred in.

The Actress stars in the multiple award-winning TV series ‘Shampaign’ directed and produced my Shirley Frimpong-Manso, as she plays a role of ASHIOKOR tough, street smart and local champion.

Checkout the photos below;


M2


M1[1]


M3


M4


M5

Those who are rich in every sense of the word understand that life is a learning experience. It never stops.
By: TB Joshua
