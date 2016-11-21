Trigmatic Makes Startling Revelation Of What Hammer Once Told Him

Ghanaian Hip-Hop rapper, Trigmatic has made a very shocking revelation on the most popular satirical talk show in Ghana, Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson, reflecting on some of his challenges when he first began as a young musician.

Trigmatic who made his maiden appearance on the tonight show on Viasat1 Ghana last Friday revealed that founder and CEO of The Last Two Music Group Hammer once told him he was not good enough when he began his career.

Hammer over the years has earned the reputation for grooming some of the best Ghanaian Hip Hop stars.

Humorously reflecting on what happened several years ago, the Gye Nyame hit-maker disclosed that his colleague Jay Foley, who was then being trained by Hammer came to his assistant, assuring him that they could work together after Hammer had descended on him.

“Foley was like forget Hammer because Hammer looked at me and said, “Charlie…charlie you shaa [you are very poor].””

“That was like after an hour of rap, I was rapping, he would go outside and comeback and go outside and…it was someone who said to Hammer, “the guy still dey rap oo…” And he said, “Charlie, Charlie u shaa…”

“So Foley felt like the thing hit me and he said I am also learning how to make beats and said we could form a company together,” Trigmatic revealed.

Trigmatic also indicated that Jay Foley who is currently a radio presenter with Live FM was the first person to introduce him to commercial music after a rocky career start.

“There was a time I recorded in KNUST in a kitchen with Foley. Foley was actually the first guy to introduce me to commercial music. When I met Foley he looked like a rich guy and me coming from Flamingo and seeing him, am like Charlie that’s my dream man oo.”

Trigmatic has recently released a single called Motromodwo (Hypocrisy) and a new video called Gbedu with Stonebuoy.

Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thomson airs every Friday at 9pm with a repeat broadcast on Tuesdays at 11 am, only on Viasat1 Ghana.