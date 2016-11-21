Actress Martha Ankomah Rescues The Needy

One of Ghana's celebrated actresses, Martha Ankomah, has launched her Martha Ankomah Foundation to cater for the needy in the society.

The launch ceremony which was held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra attracted a number of personalities from the clergy, members of the foundation's advisory board, representatives from corporate institutions, celebrities and a section of the media.

Some of the celebrities who were present at the ceremony include Ekow Smith-Asante, Abeiku Acquah, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Vincent Macauley, Abeiku Sagoe and Mercy Little Smith.

Speaking at the launch, the actress who was the face of Vita Milk's Viora in 2014 said her foundation is a social organisation which was registered three years ago.

According to her, the foundation with its objectives which include child care support programme, health awareness project, community development projects, among others, over the past few years, has collaborated with Autism Ambassadors to create awareness for children living with autism.

She disclosed that very soon the foundation would embark on a new project, the Martha Ankomah Foundation's Quality Education Project.

The aim of the project, according to her, is to provide children living in deprived communities with learning materials and resources which will enhance their aptitude in education.

At the launch, a documentary was shown on some of the places that Martha and her team, with support from Stallion Group of Companies, have been to make donations to some of these deprived communities much to the delight of the community leaders.

Martha also used the ceremony to present citations to some of her sponsors, Stallion Group of Companies, African Regent Hotel and Media Sam Company Limited.

At the end of the launch, there was fundraising and guests contributed to the foundation.

Martha Ankomah who joined the Ghanaian movie industry in 1994 has featured in many movies, including 'Power Of The Gods', 'Shakira', 'Sin Of The Soul', 'Heart Of Men', 'Somewhere In Africa', 'Sugar Town', 'A Trip To Hell' and several others.

By George Clifford Owusu