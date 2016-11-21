Girl Talk Concert 2016 launched

The 2016 Edition of the 'Efya Girl Talk Concert' was officially launched at the GHONE TV studios yesterday and as usual, Becca who had been the headliner before Efya took over from her last year was there to show her support.

Powered by Vita Milk, the event will come off on December 23 at the National Theatre.

Over the years, the 'Girl Talk Concert' has been acclaimed as the best and foremost music event in the country; the night when all other activities get obscured by the glitz and glamour, patrons and artistes.

The organisers of the event, EKB Records, have also promised music fans a lot of surprises and an unforgettable night, adding that the show will be the biggest pre-Christmas party for Ghanaian ladies.

On why they decided to do a TV launch, they disclosed that the TV would reach more audience as compared to their previous launches, since GHONE TV's coverage in Ghana is very huge.

Becca during the launch disclosed that “I think Efya was just the best person to replace me on Girl Talk. Efya has the star power, her performance on stage, voice is just something else. I monitored last year, and she did a great job.”

The organisers have also added that some exciting segments would be introduced to provide a total entertainment experience for music fans.