Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Music News | 21 November 2016 15:16 CET

M.anifest Talks God MC, No Where Cool & More On Behind The Move

By Ebenezer Donkoh

The god MC of Ghanaian hip hop M.anifest made time with multi content platform creator Ebenezer Donkoh also known as NY DJ on the new Webisode #BehindTheMovewithNYDJ.

The conversation surrounded the most controversial song of the year god MC, No Where Cool album, the gathering a huge fan base on social media during the release of god MC and many others.

M.anifest also spoke on the call by some fans to dumb down his lyrics and his resolution not to do so even more than ever.

Watch M.aniest on Behind The Move with NY DJ.

Music News

Each day has it's own destiny - yesterday is history, today is opportunity while tomorrow is mystery.
By: TB Joshua
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img