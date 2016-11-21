M.anifest Talks God MC, No Where Cool & More On Behind The Move

The god MC of Ghanaian hip hop M.anifest made time with multi content platform creator Ebenezer Donkoh also known as NY DJ on the new Webisode #BehindTheMovewithNYDJ.

The conversation surrounded the most controversial song of the year god MC, No Where Cool album, the gathering a huge fan base on social media during the release of god MC and many others.

M.anifest also spoke on the call by some fans to dumb down his lyrics and his resolution not to do so even more than ever.

Watch M.aniest on Behind The Move with NY DJ.