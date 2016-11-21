Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Photos: Blogger Zionfelix Graduates From University of Ghana

By zionfelix.net

Renowned Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix real name Adomako Felix has successfully completed University of Ghana, Legon.

The 2015 and 2016 Most Influential Student Blogger winner at Ghana Tertiary Awards was one of the many students who graduated from the premiere university on Saturday, November 19. The alumnus of Legon studied Information Studies and Political Science.

Zionfelix throughout his four-year stay on Legon campus was also working with the school’s radio station, Radio Univers. Mr Adomako currently works as publicist for renowned celebrities like Ohemaa Mercy, Amanda Jissih, Bill Asamoah and Mzbel. He once worked as publicist for Eddie Watson, Vicky Zugah, Diamond Appiah, Kumi Guitar, Ruff N Smooth and many others.

The multiple award-winning blogger was with Empire Entertainment during the 2015 edition of Ghana meets Naija concert which had Ghanaian and Nigerian superstars like Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and the Mavins. After his enormous hardwork with Empire Entertainment, he also joined Exclusive Events Ghana, organisers of Miss Ghana beauty pageant for the 2015 edition of the show.

