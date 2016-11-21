Afrima Fashion Evolution

Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Nollywood Media | 21 November 2016 13:06 CET

By Uche Nneka

The just concluded All Africa Music Awards grand finale which held on November 6, 2016 in Lagos has set in motion a fashion evolution that remains talked about in fashion circles.

The AFRIMA Red Carpet, which has been tagged one of its kind, enveloped the entire Eko Hotel and Suites driveway and even extended to the convention Centre's entrance.

Celebrities strutting the red carpet were not only fashionably dressed, they made statements with their attire.

For actresses such as Dayo Amusan, Bimbo Thomas, Eniola Badmus, Lillian Ama Aluko, Adunni Ade, Jennifer Eliogu and a host of others, it was time to show off what their wardrobe is made of.

From jumpsuits, to floor-length dresses, women dazzled on the red carpet. Maybe the cynosure of eyes were the celebrity couples who wowed guests with their appearance on the red carpet.

Osas and Gbenro Ajibade, who are both actors, stood out in their attire on the red carpet. Same also spell out for actor/model IK Ogbonna and his wife, Sonia.

For AFRIMA nominee, Zani Challe, who is a music act from Malawi, it was time to bare some skin. She dazzled guests in the floor-length black dress she wore to the AFRIMA ceremony.


Bimbo Thomas


Adunni Ade


Bonang Matheba


Dayo Amusa


Dupe Dada


Eunice Efole


Gbenro And Osas


Ik Ogbonna And Wife


Oasa Ighodalo-ajibade


Sally Mbanefo


Zani Challe


Zani Challe

