Afrima Fashion Evolution

The just concluded All Africa Music Awards grand finale which held on November 6, 2016 in Lagos has set in motion a fashion evolution that remains talked about in fashion circles.

The AFRIMA Red Carpet, which has been tagged one of its kind, enveloped the entire Eko Hotel and Suites driveway and even extended to the convention Centre's entrance.

Celebrities strutting the red carpet were not only fashionably dressed, they made statements with their attire.

For actresses such as Dayo Amusan, Bimbo Thomas, Eniola Badmus, Lillian Ama Aluko, Adunni Ade, Jennifer Eliogu and a host of others, it was time to show off what their wardrobe is made of.

From jumpsuits, to floor-length dresses, women dazzled on the red carpet. Maybe the cynosure of eyes were the celebrity couples who wowed guests with their appearance on the red carpet.

Osas and Gbenro Ajibade, who are both actors, stood out in their attire on the red carpet. Same also spell out for actor/model IK Ogbonna and his wife, Sonia.

For AFRIMA nominee, Zani Challe, who is a music act from Malawi, it was time to bare some skin. She dazzled guests in the floor-length black dress she wore to the AFRIMA ceremony.



Bimbo Thomas



Adunni Ade



Bonang Matheba



Dayo Amusa



Dupe Dada



Eunice Efole



Gbenro And Osas



Ik Ogbonna And Wife



Oasa Ighodalo-ajibade



Sally Mbanefo



Zani Challe



