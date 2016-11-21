Even my son will get tattoos and wear earrings - Actor

Nollywood actor and model IK Ogbonna is no stranger to us all. We know he is a man of style who goes about town without a stutter in his strut because he doesn’t apologise for who he is.

We have all come to know him so well that his tattoos and earrings have become a pleasing sight to our eyes. We also know of his Colombian, wife, Sonia and son, Ace – a beautiful family.

While some may feel IK is not the ideal father figure with all his tattoos and earrings, the actor’s got news flash for you.

“Who invented earrings?” he asked when asked of the moral behind wearing earrings. “God didn’t create earrings but girls are wearing earrings. These are things that people created overtime and then it became a norm and then people accepted it.

So someone shouldn’t just look at you and say “Oh you’re a man, you shouldn’t wear earring. If you feel comfortable wearing earring, wear earring and worship God. If you feel comfortable having a tattoo, have a tattoo and worship God. There are people that don’t have tattoos on their body but they preach hate, they preach lots of hate,” he said

“So let people focus more on major primary issues instead, and not IK Ogbonna’s tattoos and earrings. I’m going to keep my tattoos and earrings for as long as possible. I might even give my son an earring to wear” he added.