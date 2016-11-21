Minister Ike Set To Release Most Expensive Gospel Music Video

Celebrated Ghanaian international gospel music sensation,Minister Ike is set to release the most expensive gospel music video ever in the history of the Ghanaian music industry with his newest track ‘Lord I Thank You’ .

‘Lord I Thank You’ hit song by the award winning Minister Ike talks about the essence of thanking God for overcoming obstacles and hard times.

A source close to the camp of the multiple hit maker who has received over twelve international awards with his second album “Onyame Gya”,revealed to razzonline.com that the video could cost him a whopping $100,000.

According to the source the video was shoot in Canada and in the Bahamas and was directed by internationally acclaimed music video director Hiro Murai a Tokyo-born filmmaker based in Los Angeles.

Hiro Murai’s background in illustration and visual effects means his videos are full of incredibly subtle tricks and motifs, forcing your eyes into every inch of the screen just to make sure you’ve taken it all in. While this alone is enough to make a strong impression, when combined with such compelling visual concepts as he is known for, the results are nothing short of mesmerizing.

His most notable works include music videos for internationally successful artists such as Childish Gambino, Earl Sweatshirt and Chet Faker

The ‘Lord I Thank You’ music video is expected to be released on Thursday 24th November,2016.An attempt to reach Minister Ike and his manager to ascertain the truth proved unproductive.

But the question that razzonline.com is asking is,if Minister Ike who is based in Canada has received over twelve international awards with his second album “Onyame Gya’,then why was he sidelined at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards?