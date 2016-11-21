Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 21 November 2016 10:06 CET

Harrysong quits Five Star music record label

Source: vanguardngr.com

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Harrison Tare Okiri popularly called Harrysong has exited Five Star Music record label.

In an interview, he granted the media during the weekend, the Reggae Blues crooner revealed that his decision not to renew the contract with Five Star Music, after it expired, was based on his being unappreciated enough by the label.

“What bothers me is not the work, what bothers me is the appreciation…. You are helping someone that knows nothing and he’s telling you that he’s helping you. You write a song and the person is telling you that ‘it’s when I sing your song that you blow, if I don’t sing your song you don’t blow’,” he said.

Harrysong has floated his own record label called “Alterplate.”

A visit to his instagram handle also confirms the move as nothing whatsoever on his profile still references Five Star Music anymore having replaced all such information with Alterplate.

Meanwhile, a large number of his followers on social media have congratulated him and have also described the development as a decisive move that would advance his music career in the right direction.

General News

Aspire to Inspire before you Expire.
By: Kobby
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img