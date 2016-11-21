Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Nick Gordon found liable for Bobbi Kristina's death, ordered to pay $36m

By TMZ

Bobby Brown says his daughter, Bobbi Kristina , had unlimited earning potential before her bf helped take her life and a judge put a very high dollar amount on those prospects.

Nick Gordon was ordered to fork over $36 million to Bobbi's estate Thursday after he was earlier found liable for her death.

Here's a partial list:
-- Conversion (stealing funds/assets) at $1.5 mil with punitive damages of $250k

-- Assault and battery/medical damages at $1.3 mil, plus $4.2 mil because Gordon was under the influence of drugs and alcohol

-- Pain and suffering at $13 mil
-- Loss of life at $15 mil, including her net worth and future potential income

The final tally came after tearful testimony from BK's family. The estate had originally sought $40 million in its wrongful death suit against Gordon . The obvious issue now will be when and if the estate gets a dime out of him.

Gordon was a no-show in court, just as he'd been throughout the case .

