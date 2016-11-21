Kanye West: Black people should stop focusing on racism

The concert-goers who went to see Kanye West in San Jose, California, got so much more than what they came for.

Not only did the rapper offer up a late-to-the-table endorsement of Donald Trump, but West also shared his thoughts on race.

“Before I get out of here I want to talk about race and the idea of racism in America and the world,” West said towards the end of his show.

He then went on to talk about the idea that the outcome of the presidential election may have had some effect on racism in the United States – something West believes folks should get over. “Specifically to black people, stop focusing on racism,” he said.

“This world is racist, OK? Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s a f***ing fact. We are in a racist country.”

Suffice it to say, such comments from a man who once famously claimed racism against him in the fashion industry and said “George Bush does not care about black people” did not go over well on social media. West also said neither candidate had the power to eradicate racism.

“Not one or the other candidate was going to instantly be able to change [racism] because of they views,” West said.