Music: Confused + Yanad - Fr3tunez (@fr3tunez)

The afro pop music duo Fr3tunez have been leading the trend in terms of their concept and style of music.

The Akwa Ibom born brothers, KHEMIE PETERS and JASON PETERS are students in the prestigious University of Uyo.

Over the years, the brothers previously known as DUAL B have recorded and released several singles

and covers and have also worked with other artistes within and outside.

Since they came into limelight in 2011, the YANAD (Yak Aba Nang Aba Do) "Leave it like that" crooner

has kept the flag flying without a label and visuals yet but are still working towards their fans expectations

and they still have other hits for the fans to look out for.

Confused - Fr3tunez

DOWNLOAD - YANAD

DOWNLOAD LINKS

DOWNLOAD CONFUSED

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/150896

DOWNLOAD YANAD

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/150897