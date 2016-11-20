Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Audio Report | 20 November 2016 11:38 CET

Music: Confused + Yanad - Fr3tunez (@fr3tunez)

By MadeIn KrockCity

The afro pop music duo Fr3tunez have been leading the trend in terms of their concept and style of music.

The Akwa Ibom born brothers, KHEMIE PETERS and JASON PETERS are students in the prestigious University of Uyo.

Over the years, the brothers previously known as DUAL B have recorded and released several singles

and covers and have also worked with other artistes within and outside.

Since they came into limelight in 2011, the YANAD (Yak Aba Nang Aba Do) "Leave it like that" crooner

has kept the flag flying without a label and visuals yet but are still working towards their fans expectations

and they still have other hits for the fans to look out for.

Confused - Fr3tunez

DOWNLOAD - YANAD

DOWNLOAD LINKS
DOWNLOAD CONFUSED
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/150896

DOWNLOAD YANAD
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/150897

Audio Report

NEVER TAKE THE ADVICE OF SOMEONE WHO HAS NEVER EXPERICED YOUR PROBLEMS BEFORE
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img