19 November 2016

New Music: The Rising Stars (@Thersing234) Confirm My Blessings (Prod. By @Dxldabeat)

By ONERACE CONCEPTS

Nigerian fast rising Pop & Afro-pop singing sensation, entertainer and song writer popularly known as THE RISING STARS whose real names are Chinnedu Christopher a.k.a Oluwa Boy and David Johnson a.k.a Davy J, came through on this new Dxl Da Beat produced catching tune titled "CONFIRM MY BLESSINGS" after the successful released of “Sweetheart”. "CONFIRM MY BLESSINGS" is here to speakers, dance floor and airwaves nationwide.

Listen, dance, enjoy and share your thoughts below.

Get Connected with the Rising Stars on Twitter @thersing234

MP3 DOWNLOAD LINK:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/150607

http://kiwi6.com/file/3pqzdcohoj

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/3pqzdcohoj/THE-RISING-Oluwa-Confirm-My-Blessing_Prod-By-DXLDABEAT_.mp3

Audio Report

