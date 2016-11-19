Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
Audio Report | 19 November 2016 18:36 CET

Music: LEGA-SEA SKILLZ - HOPE SAY (Prod by Manpizy) | @LegacySkillz

By XsquadMagazine DotCom

Here is another club buster from Lega-sea skillz tittled "HOPE SAY". After the successful release of "Gunz & Rosez" ft Terry Tha Rapman (TR) & "Awon Temi" which YQ releases ft him (Lega-sea skillz) to mark his birthday, the Kogi state breed Lega-sea went of his shelve to serve us this beautiful Number to proof his versatility...

Produced by Manpizy @ Let's play music studio... Download, listen & share...

Connect on Twitter/IG: @LegacySkillz
UNTAGGED DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK 1
https://www.mynotjustok.com/track/download/id/150603

UNTAGGED DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINK 2
https://www.dropbox.com/s/o8ex2h5f94nk57i/LEGA-SEA%20SKILLZ%20-%20HOPE%20SAY%20%28Prod.%20By%20Manpizy%29.mp3?dl=1

Audio Report

To be a man is not a day job.
By: DJ NELSON
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img