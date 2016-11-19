Music: LEGA-SEA SKILLZ - HOPE SAY (Prod by Manpizy) | @LegacySkillz

Here is another club buster from Lega-sea skillz tittled "HOPE SAY". After the successful release of "Gunz & Rosez" ft Terry Tha Rapman (TR) & "Awon Temi" which YQ releases ft him (Lega-sea skillz) to mark his birthday, the Kogi state breed Lega-sea went of his shelve to serve us this beautiful Number to proof his versatility...

Produced by Manpizy @ Let's play music studio... Download, listen & share...

