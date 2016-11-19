Musician Cum Presenter Asumadu Married?

Information available online has it that fastest rising music star, presenter and blogger, Solomon Asumadu Mensah known in the industry as 'Asumadu' has secretly tied the knot with a yet to be identified lady.

The earlier source confirms with some pictures posted by the 'Search For Client' hitmaker in which he is closely spotted wearing a wedding ring.

Our tireless efforts to authenticate the source has however proven futile as he has remained tight lipped over the issue.

Asumadu, a Rapper, Presenter and an Entrepreneur is best known for some hits including Ahuofe Patri, T3nt3l3but33l3, Search For Client, Format just to mention a few.

He is currently with University of Education Winneba, Kumasi’s campus radio Mynd FM as a radio Disc Jockey.