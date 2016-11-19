Unspeakable: Wicked Crowd Lynch 7-year Old To Death In Lagos
General News | 19 November 2016 14:15 CET

Musician Cum Presenter Asumadu Married?

By Amara Musa

Information available online has it that fastest rising music star, presenter and blogger, Solomon Asumadu Mensah known in the industry as 'Asumadu' has secretly tied the knot with a yet to be identified lady.

The earlier source confirms with some pictures posted by the 'Search For Client' hitmaker in which he is closely spotted wearing a wedding ring.

Our tireless efforts to authenticate the source has however proven futile as he has remained tight lipped over the issue.

Asumadu, a Rapper, Presenter and an Entrepreneur is best known for some hits including Ahuofe Patri, T3nt3l3but33l3, Search For Client, Format just to mention a few.

He is currently with University of Education Winneba, Kumasi’s campus radio Mynd FM as a radio Disc Jockey.

General News

Jesus is Love!
By: Tinashe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img