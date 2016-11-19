Okyeame Kwame To Be Honored By Mayor Of Cincinnati In USA

John Cranley, Mayor of the city of Cincinnati in Ohio USA will present Okyeame Kwame, the versatile Ghanaian artist, and philanthropist, with a proclamation and Key to the City on Monday, November 21, 2016.

The ceremony is organized by the Black Nurses Association of Cincinnati in partnership with the Ghanaian community in Cincinnati.

Mayor Cranley will symbolically hand Okyeame Kwame a ceremonial scroll and a key to the city to enable the artist unlimited welcome. This honor allows the artist to organize events, run cultural exchange programs among other things in a capacity as an International Cultural Ambassador.

Okyeame Kwame to create Hepatitis awareness

The artist will as part of his visit perform at a benefit concert to raise awareness and resources to aid the OK Foundation in its global effort to stem Hepatitis.

His free Hepatitis B Campaign is intended to be extended to hit the West African region in 2017 after making remarkably successful strides in Ghana in the past 7 years.

As founder of the Non-Profit and Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to the eradication of the dreaded Hepatitis B virus from Ghana, Okyeame Kwame has over the years organized mobile clinics that have to date screened over 7,000 people. Some 1,500 people in Ghana have also been vaccinated through this effort.

This role played in his extra capacity as national Ambassador for Health in Ghana has established him as one of the musicians with an outstanding philanthropic resume.

Cincinnati excited about Okyeame Kwame's honor

"The Black Nurses Association of Cincinnati is proud to bring a salute to Ghana, a celebration of music and culture to the Renew Community Church for the first time", a press statement read.

Mr. Kojo Ampah Sahara in a telephone conversation with with the event Coordinator, cited Councilman Charles Winburn of Cincinnati and the Head Pastor of Renew Community Church as well as the entire Leadership of the Black Nurses Association of Greater Cincinnati and Zola Stewart of the Centre for Economic Transparency, for their wonderful support towards this all important event that puts a Shine on Ghana as a whole.

Known in private life as Kwame Nsiah Apau, Okyeame Kwame also nicknamed the Rap Doctor, rose to fame in 1997 as a member of the "Akyeame" hiplife duo in Ghana. He has since then gone on to diversify into various sections of the arts, entertainment, and philanthropy. Find out more about him at okyeamekwame.me

Source: Patrick Fynn and Oral Ofori